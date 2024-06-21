Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Hillsborough’s Mark Mclernon was the toast of Irish off-road racing last weekend when he claimed his maiden EMX Quad European Championship victory at Tor Motocrossowy Gdansk in Poland.

The multi British, Irish and Ulster quad champion signalled his intentions in his qualifying race taking a gate to flag win on his Yamaha.

In the opening race it was reigning champion, Italian Patrick Turrini who stormed into an early lead after McLernon ran wide at the first corner. Denmark’s Marcus Thomsen held second with championship leader, Harry Walker, from Reading, fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turrini opened a three-second gap over the chasing McLernon and despite closing that gap to under a second it was a case of too little too late.

Cole McCullough in action

McLernon made no mistakes off the gate in race two, leading into Turn 1 and pulling a four-second gap over Walker, who needed the win to clinch the title. Race one winner, Turrini went out with a blown engine.

A mistake at the halfway point of the race cost the Ulsterman all of his advantage, however he still held Walker off to win by 0.7 seconds, meaning Walker has to wait until September before wrapping up the championship in Italy.

McLernon, who now lies joint third in the championship with German rider Manfred Zienecker, said: “I have been close on occasions but to finally claim my first win is something pretty special. It’s a great feeling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick claimed the overall MX2 victory at round four of the Scottish Motocross Championship at Duns.

Hillsborough’s Mark Mclernon on the top step of the podium at the European Quad Championship in Poland with champion elect Harry Walker and Marcus Thomsen. Picture: earthseyemedia

It was a perfect day for McCormick on the new Chambers KTM as he qualified on pole and clinched three wins for the overall.

“I felt comfortable on the bike right from the start of the day,” McCormick said.

A terrible start in race one saw him last away before he battled his way through to second behind Belfast rider James Mackrel on the Watt Kawasaki. McCormick took the lead on lap eight to win by just over a second from Mackrel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another poor start in race two and a crash didn’t deter McCormick from taking his second win of the day.

Glenn McCormick won the MX2 class at Duns

He added: “I hit the front on the final lap and with three corners to go he crashed then I went down, only I gathered myself up quicker, to take the win.”

Heavy rain made the track tricky for race three but it didn’t stop McCormick from dominating. When he took the lead on lap four he crossed the line with over five seconds to spare over Zander Brown with Mackrel completing the podium.

Joshua McCorkell won the adult ‘B’ class with Charley Irwin fifth. Lurgan’s Ruairi Grimes claimed the overall in the adult ‘C’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loughbrickland’s Jack Meara won the 250 Youth with Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin third. Meara went on to finish ninth in the MX2 class on Sunday.

250 Youth winner Jack Meara with Ryan Lowes and third-placed Charley Irwin

l Castelderg’s Cole McCullough was in action at Maggiora, Italy for round seven of the EMX 125 championship. He was fastest in practice and third in his qualifying group however he could only manage 14th, in the race.