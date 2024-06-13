Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hillsborough’s Mark McLernon heads to round four of the European Quad Championship at Gdansk in Poland this weekend after a successful day at the recent Ulster Championship round at Seaforde MX Parc where he claimed the overall in the Premier Quad class with two wins and a second place.

Current championship leader, Banbridge rider Davy Cowan, was second overall with Lisburn’s Paul Edgar third.

McLernon said: “I got stuck behind Paul Edgar in race one and when I did eventually get past I had no front brake for the final two laps and had no choice but to ease off before I crashed. In race two Davy Cowan led for a few laps before I made my move.

"I was third off the gate in race three, however after getting bombarded with stones in the early races I needed to get the front as early as possible.”

Davy Cowan and overall Premier Quad winner Mark McLernon battle for the lead at Seaforde

Lisburn’s Dean Young was the overall winner in the Semi Experts with Matthew Gilchrist second and Jack Young completing the rostrum.

Travis Toye from Coleraine claimed the overall in the Clubman class from Tomas McNulty and Mark Mulholland.

Macy Edgar was a convincing winner of the Y1 class with two wins and a second place while Harrison Orr claimed the overall in the Y2 class. Matthew Wilson was unbeaten as he wrapped up the Y3 overall.

Gary Moulds and Paul Horton claimed their 11th win of the season in the Sidecar class.

Gary Moulds/Paul Horton (10) and Jonny Wilson/Andrew Rowan (112) lead the Sidecars

Meanwhile, local youth riders were in action at Monster Mountain, Wales, for round three of the MXGB Youth Championship.

Jack Meara from Loughbrickland qualified the Moto-Cycle GasGas fourth fastest and in his opening two 250 races on Saturday finished fourth.

In Sunday’s race one he made a really bad start and had to battle through for another fourth place finish.

A podium was on the cards for the local teenager, however two crashes in his final race meant he had to be content with eighth and fifth overall.

“The crashes ruined my chances of a podium but I definitely can’t complain,” Meara said. “It was a positive weekend and I know I have the pace to fight for the podium at the next round at Blaxhall.”

In the 125 class Omagh’s Lewis Spratt qualified the Todds Leap McCullagh’s Centra KTM in seventh. A loss of power in his opening race meant Spratt had to nurse the bike home in sixth.

A terrible start in race two saw him have to fight back from dead last to finish seventh.

Spratt claimed another seventh in Sunday’s opening race and wrapped up the meeting with sixth in race four, for seventh overall.

He said: “My riding was a lot better this weekend and I feel I am getting closer to where I want to be. I’ve moved up to sixth in the championship, so I can’t complain.

"There is 14 more races to go in the series so it’s just a matter of keeping my head down.”

Londonderry’s Jake Sayers had a great weekend finishing fourth overall in the Dirt Store Auto Cup and third overall in the Auto class.

This weekend, some of the fastest Classic and Twinshock riders in the UK will compete at the Annual NICSC Charity 2 Day Classic Scramble taking place on the picturesque hillside track near Craigantlet from June 14-15.

The event has raised over £150,000 for local charities and this year the chosen charities are Air ambulance NI and Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI. Racing starts at 5pm on Friday and from 12 noon on Saturday.

The Mourne Club is also hosting a charity event at Millbridge, Ballynahinch on Wednesday, June 19 when racing will feature solo, eco, classics and quads.

Since their first event back in 2007 the club has raised over £90,000 which has been shared by 25 charities.