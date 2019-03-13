Martin Barr finishes fifth in Doncaster

The opening round of the Maxxis British Championship took place at a wet and windy Fat Cats, Doncaster at the weekend with local rider Martin Barr taking fifth overall in the MX2 class. The Crescent Yamaha rider qualified sixth fastest and in his opening race finished fourth followed by sixth in race two.

“It was a steady start to the championship,” said Barr. “Qualifying set me up nicely for the two races and in the opening moto I was up to 3rd after a good start only to loose out to Swedish rider Alvin Ostlund in the closing stages.

“The track conditions were poor for race two after a massive hailstorm on the sighting lap. I made another good start but a couple of riders crashed on the opening lap and I had to run off track to get round them. I worked my way back up to sixth by the flag and to be honest I’m happy to come away with fifth overall. In the tough conditions you had to be on your game so I’ll take the results and keep building towards the next round in a few weeks time at Lyng.”

Glenn McCormick came away from the weekend with championship points in the bag after finishing 16th overall on the Unique Fit Out Husqvarna.

He said: “It was one of my best starts to a British Championship campaign so I suppose I can’t complain too much. The track was brutal and I crashed twice on the opening lap of race one before battling into 14th before crashing again on the final lap to finish 16th. My times were good but I will have to make better starts.”

Bas Vaessen and Hitachi KTM Fuelled By Milwaukee team mate Conrad Mewse finished first and second in the MX2 class.

Top local rider in the MX1 class was Richard McKeown, finishing 18th overall.

“It was a really good day and I’m happy enough with the result. In the opening race I was lying 10th when the slave cylinder broke leaving me with no clutch and an early retirement. Again I was up in 10th in race two when I crashed and eventually finished 13th,” explained the CCM Racing (Dublin)/Fluid Heating & Plumbing Services Husqvarna rider.