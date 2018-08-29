MARTIN BARR: ‘I’ll never give up’

Martin Barr managed to maintain fourth in the European Championships standings despite placings of 14th and 21st in Bulgaria.

“I’m disappointed to say the least,” said the Ballyclare man. “I couldn’t get going in qualifying and a rear brake problem didn’t help.

“In race one I just didn’t get into a rhythm and had to settle for 14th.

“I probably made the best start for a long time in race two then landed a big jump, with both wheels washing out and me getting hit a few times into the bargain.

“I couldn’t get the bike going and was dead last before I got going again and had to fight hard to finish 21st.

“The last 10 weeks have been a disaster for me, but I’m looking forward to finishing the season on a high.

“I’ve two weeks off before my next race on September 16, it’s very frustrating but I’ll never give up and I will keep working and, hopefully, turn it around soon.”

French Honda rider Mathys Boisraine wrapped up the European title.

Glenn McCormick had the perfect work-out before this weekend’s penultimate round of the Ulster Motocross Championship when he took the overall Grade ‘A’ win at Saturday’s MCCNI meeting.

The Glenoe rider won each of the first two races at Robinson’s Moto Park then was a close second to James Mackle.

“I got an average start in my opening two and came through to pass James,” said McCormick. “The start gate was broken for race three and they started it with a flag.

“Everyone was gone before I left the line, with the races being only 16 minutes long I hadn’t enough time, even though I was on James’ back wheel as we crossed.”

In the other classes, Robbie McCullough won the 65cc class, Reece Ross took victory in the 85cc S/W, with Drew McCreaner sealing the 85cc B/W class.

Ben Kennedy heads to Sherwood for the next round of the British Youth Nationals confident of a good result after having a run-out with the ‘A’ riders at Robinson’s. He won the rookie class.