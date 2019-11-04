McAdoo Racing's Adam McLean hopes final operation will clear path for return to full fitness in 2020

Adam McLean hopes a final operation on his injured right arm will clear his path back to full fitness for the 2020 road racing season.

The Tobermore rider, who will remain with the McAdoo Racing team on Kawasaki machinery for a third year, sustained a number of injuries in a crash at the Tandragee 100 back in May.

Tobermore man Adam McLean's season was curtailed following a crash at the Tandragee 100 in May. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press.

McLean was ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his arm, collarbone, shoulder blade and fracturing his pelvis.

His injuries have healed with the exception of his broken right arm, which has proven more problematic than anticipated.

However, the 23-year-old is due to see a consultant on Monday before undergoing corrective surgery to speed up the healing process.

McLean told the News Letter: “I’m due to see a consultant on Monday about my arm and hopefully I’ll be having an operation shortly after that next week.

“Basically, there was too big a gap in the break and the bone hasn’t really been able to bridge that gap yet. They’re going to clean up the break and put a couple more screws in to close it tight, so it will have a better chance to knit.

“That would give me three full months before I’d be planning to get back on a bike again and that should be enough,” he added.

“I think this operation will make all the difference so hopefully all goes well. I can’t really do much with the arm, although I’m able to go to work and it doesn’t really affect me on a day-to-day basis because you learn to work around it.

McLean is a highly-rated up and coming prospect who clinched his maiden international victory in the Supertwin class at the Ulster Grand Prix last year.

He began this season in promising style, winning the Supersport race at the Cookstown 100 and finishing on the podium in both Superbike races and the Supertwin event.

At the Tandragee 100, he set the fastest lap of the day on the McAdoo Kawasaki ZX-10RR on his way to third in the Open A Superbike race.

McLean also pushed Derek McGee all the way in a close Supersport race before his season ended abruptly when he crashed out of second place in the Supertwin encounter.

It has been a frustrating year, but the setback has only fuelled his desire to come back stronger next year, when McLean plans to contest the British Superstock 600 Championship alongside his road racing commitments.

“Since my accident the McAdoo team have stood by me and they’re a very decent family,” he said.

“I’ve built a really good friendship with them and Winston’s grandson, Josh, is over at our house all the time. They’ve been more than good to me and I could probably have told you at the start of this year that I’d be riding for them again because I’ve no real intentions of going anywhere else in the foreseeable future.

“It’s been frustrating because I had some good form at the start of the year but now I’m looking forward to getting going again.

“And although we missed the most of this season, all the bikes will be familiar to me as well as the team, so that will be a big help to me in 2020.

“We haven’t decided on exactly what road races we’ll be doing next year but I’ll be running a Kawasaki myself in the Superstock 600 class at BSB,” McLean said.

“I’ll work some of those rounds in around the international road races and I think it will help me to be sharp for the roads, so I’m trying to paddle my own boat this one.

“I’ll be working now over the winter to try and get some sponsors on board for the British championship.”