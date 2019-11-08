MCUI Medical Team "disappointed" by Enniskillen Club's 'rising medical costs' claim

The MCUI (UC) Medical Team says it was left “disappointed” over claims from the organisers of the Enniskillen Road Races that rising medical costs were one of the factors leading to the cancellation of the race in 2020.

A statement issued by Enniskillen and District Motorcycle Club on Friday morning blamed a number of issues for the decision not to hold the Irish road race next year, including “the excessive cost and logistics of hiring safety equipment such as the bales from other clubs, rising medical costs etc; along with a trend of spectators choosing not to contribute by buying programmes.”

On Friday evening, the MCUI (UC) Medical Team said it felt the claim “must be specifically challenged”.

A statement said: “As the MCUI(UC) Medical Team, we are disappointed to read that the club has cited ‘rising medical costs’ as one of the factors leading to cancellation of next year’s event.

“We feel that we must specifically challenge this, given that the MCUI Medical Team has not increased the expenses we charge to any of the road race events for many years in recognition of the difficult financial environment in which many clubs operate, and moreover have never raised our fees to the Enniskillen & District Club for any of their events.

“While the costs charged by other providers may indeed be increasing, we would be grateful if the club would acknowledge that the medical team costs play no part in their decision by publishing a retraction or clarification of the phrase ‘rising medical costs’.”