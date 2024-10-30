Mervyn Whyte is “reasonably hopeful” the FHO Racing BMW team will return to the North West 200 in 2025.

Faye Ho’s outfit skipped the event this year after withdrawing from the race in 2023 following a dispute over the regulations, when the carbon fibre wheels on the FHO Racing BMW M1000RR machines were deemed to be ineligible under the rules of the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre).

Peter Hickman and Australian rider Josh Brookes were informed of the decision shortly before the opening Superstock race on the Thursday evening of race week and were unable to participate.

As a result, team principal Ho pulled out of the event following the controversy, although Hickman was granted permission to compete in the Supersport and Supertwin classes on his own PHR Performance machines.

This year, The FHO Racing team did not enter the NW200 and said the decision was taken for logistical reasons, with the Ulster road race sandwiched between two rounds of the British Superbike Championship, albeit admitting last year’s ‘Wheelgate’ controversy ‘was considered in our decision’.

Two-time BSB champion Brookes has now left the team, but Saltburn man Davey Todd – a treble winner at the NW200 in May – has joined FHO Racing alongside Hickman for the upcoming Macau Grand Prix in November, and has been linked with a move to BMW’s official BSB and road racing squad next season.

NW200 boss Whyte said he has already had discussions with FHO Racing over a return to Northern Ireland’s biggest road race next year and was “hopeful” of a favourable outcome.

“We’ve had discussions with the team and I’d be reasonably hopeful that they’ll be on the grid at the North West,” he said.

“Time will tell moving forward and no doubt we’ll have an opportunity in Macau to have a chat.

“We’ll continue discussions although I’d like to think we’ll have them on the grid for the North West in 2025.”

In addition to four-time winner Hickman and last year’s runner-up Todd, FHO Racing will also run Michael Rutter at Macau – the most successful rider ever at the event with nine wins – and Craig Neve.