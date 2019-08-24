Michael Dunlop clocks 125mph lap to set Superbike pace at Classic TT

Michael Dunlop set the fastest lap of the week at the Classic TT in perfect conditions in Saturday afternoon’s Superbike session

Riding the Team Classic Suzuki XR69, Dunlop - riding with a series of injuries - gritted his teeth and lapped at 125.75mph to top the leaderboard.

The Ballymoney man will now line up as the favourite in Monday’s RST Superbike race after Dean Harrison, the winner for the past two years, was ruled out.

Harrison hit his shoulder on a wall during Lightweight practice on Friday evening and sustained internal injuries including fractured ribs.

Aussie David Johnson also impressed on Saturday with a 125mph lap on his Suzuki, while Dublin’s Derek Sheils entered the mix after a lap of 124.03mph on Friday evening on the Greenall Kawasaki, with team-mate Horst Saiger lapping at 123.20mph.