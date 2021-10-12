Michael Dunlop confirmed for British Championship finale at Brands Hatch on 'unique' GP2 machine

The 19-time Isle of Man TT winner will give his feedback on the machine as he goes up against the existing GP2 bikes in the class.

Dunlop said: “The Supersport class has always provided great fun and excitement at all levels of racing and the introduction of GP2 machinery is a positive step in the right direction.

“I’m looking forward to riding the bike for the boys at the weekend and the aim is to provide some positive feedback for its continued development. I’m sure I can have a bit of fun in the process as Brands Hatch GP is a great circuit to do so on.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Dunlop is the third most successful rider ever at the Isle of Man TT with 19 victories.

Dunlop has been more active than ever in the British championship this year and has competed in the Superstock 1000, Supersport and Superbike classes for a variety of teams, riding the Dynavolt Triumph at Silverstone and most recently lining up on the Buildbase Suzuki at Oulton Park in the BSB races.

ABM’s chief engineer Tony Scott said: “This is a unique machine and follows our longstanding desire for a prototype GP2 class in UK racing – something that we spearheaded back in 2017 with our development bike ridden by Alastair Seeley. We continued that in 2019 with Mason Law and in 2020 with Charlie Nesbitt and Alastair Seeley.

“As this class has grown and matured, we’ve developed our plan to sell competitive, cost-effective machines to the privateer GP2 paddock. This is now being realised with our 765cc 2021 GP2R machine, which utilises the same power plant as used in the World Championship Moto2 class.

“In the hands of Michael Dunlop, we hope to further develop the package with one of motorcycling’s icons.