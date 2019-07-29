Michael Dunlop confirmed for Classic TT return on Suzuki XR69

Michael Dunlop has been confirmed for next month’s Classic TT.

Dunlop, who missed the event last year, will ride for Steve Wheatman’s Team Classic Suzuki on a GSX-R1100 XR69 as he bids for a fourth win in the RST Classic Superbike race following victories in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Phil Crowe will also ride for the team on an identical Suzuki, while the line-up is completed by Danny Webb on an RG500 Suzuki.

Ulsterman Dunlop, who made a winning return from injury at Armoy at the weekend, will start as one of the pre-race favourites as he bids to end Dean Harrison’s recent dominance in the race.

The 30-year old dominated the inaugural race six years ago and had a close battle with Bruce Anstey in 2015, before successfully fending off the challenge of Harrison for his third win in 2016.

Dunlop’s lap in that race of 126.808mph is his fastest in the class and is only bettered by Anstey and Harrison who lapped in excess of 127mph two years ago when the Ballymoney man was an early retirement.

Practice for the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix is due to commence on Saturday, August 17.

The Classic TT race days are Saturday, August 24 and Monday, August 26.