Michael Dunlop confirmed for 'Race of Legends' at Armoy

Michael Dunlop is set to compete in his home race at Armoy as the Ballymoney man attempts to win the feature ‘Race of Legends’ for an eighth consecutive time on Saturday.

Dunlop sustained injuries including a reported broken pelvis following a crash at the Southern 100 on the Billown course on the Isle of Man earlier this month.

Michael Dunlop won the 'Race of Legends' at Armoy for a record seventh time in a row on his last appearance at his home road race in 2017, when he rode the Bennetts Suzuki.

However, the 19-time TT winner raised expectations of an earlier than anticipated racing comeback after testing his MD Racing Honda Supersport machine at Aghadowey on Wednesday, while the 30-year-old was also believed to have taken part in a further test on Thursday at Kirkistown in County Down.

On Friday, Dunlop arrived in the paddock at Armoy with the Tyco BMW Superbike and his own MD Racing Honda Supersport machine.

Clerk of the Course Bill Kennedy said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Michael will be racing this year and vying for the sought after title of Bayview Hotel Race of Legends.

“Michael has remained faithful to this Club and never lets us down. The Club and I would like to wish him to every success over the weekend.”

Subject to a medical, it will be Dunlop’s first appearance at an Irish National road race since the ill-fated Skerries 100 in 2018, which tragically claimed the life of his older brother William following a crash in practice.

The ‘Race of Legends’ did not take place last summer when heavy rain thwarted the organisers, ensuring Dunlop’s unbeaten streak remained intact after he took some time away from the sport.

Practice takes place on today with roads closed from 12.30pm.

The main race programme will be held on Saturday, when roads will close at 10am sharp.