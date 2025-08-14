Isle of Man TT record-breaker Michael Dunlop will ride a Wiz Norton in the Formula 1 race at the Classic TT.

The Ballymoney man is taking on a new challenge with the 588cc Norton Rotary machine, but his legendary family name is synonymous with the iconic brand, with Michael’s father Robert securing podiums in both the 1990 Formula 1 TT and 1992 Senior TT, and winning on the all-black JPS Norton machine at the North West 200 in the 1990s.

Fellow Northern Ireland rider Shaun Anderson rode the Wiz Norton to victory in the Classic Superbike race at the Tandragee 100 in June.

Anderson and Jim Hind raced for the team at the Manx Grand Prix last year, with Hind completing an impressive lap at over 122mph in qualifying, although both riders encountered issues in the race and failed to finish.

Michael Dunlop has won a record 33 races at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

A firm fan favourite, Norton is etched into TT folklore, with Steve Hislop’s thrilling win on the ‘White Charger’ machine over Carl Fogarty in the 1992 Senior regarded as one of the greatest TT races of all time.

Dunlop, whose road racing achievements were recognised with an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours in June, rode a Ducati 916 last year at the Manx Grand Prix but had little luck, encountering issues with the Italian machine which meant he was unable to start the race.

The opportunity to ride the Norton will enable the 36-year-old to honour his father’s legacy and challenge for victory with yet another manufacturer around the Mountain Course.

His father Robert’s former JPS Norton team-mate, Trevor Nation, will participate on the machine in the TT Rewind: 80s & 90s Parade Lap at the event.

Robert Dunlop on the JPS Norton at the North West 200

In a statement on social media, the Wiz Norton team said they could only run one bike this year, with confirmation of Dunlop as their rider coming a few days after Banbridge man Anderson said he had been left without a ride.

Anderson – last year’s Senior Classic Manx Grand Prix winner – said he was “extremely disappointed to have been let down” after learning the machine was not available to him this year.

The Wiz Norton Racing statement said: “We’re thrilled to announce that we’ll be running Michael Dunlop MBE at this year’s Classic TT.

“It’s an honour to be able to work with Michael, and whilst we know the bikes might not have the edge on the competition and that getting to the finish line is a big enough challenge in itself, we hope that seeing him on the bike will evoke special memories of the iconic pairing of his father in JPS Norton colours, and we’re certain he’ll be able to get the best out of the bike and the team.

“We’re also delighted to announce that we will also be running Trevor Nation in the TT Rewind: 80s & 90s Parade Lap.

“As a team, it’s a shame that we are only in a position to field one bike competitively this year, but we’re really looking forward to contributing to what should be a memorable return for the Classic TT.

“Thank you to all of our sponsors and backers for making this happen.”