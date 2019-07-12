Michael Dunlop confirms broken pelvis in injury update after Southern 100 incident

Michael Dunlop has confirmed a broken pelvis among his injuries sustained in Thursday’s crash on the Isle of Man.

The Ballymoney rider was discharged from Nobles Hospital after coming off in the Southern 100’s Senior race and took to Twitter with an update.

Dunlop’s social media post read as follows, accompanied by a photograph of the 30-year-old supported by a frame: “After braking my pelvis and multiple brakes and bruises back on my feet”.

He was forced to miss out the feature Solo Championship race.

The situation puts in doubts his availability for next month’s Ulster Grand Prix from August 5-10 at Dundrod.

Dunlop, the three-time Solo Championship winner, came off his Tyco BMW on the second lap of the race at Castletown corner as he held a close second place behind eventual winner Dean Harrison.

His home race meeting at Armoy takes place from July 27-28 but prior to the Southern 100, Dunlop had not been included in the list of confirmed entries by the Armoy Club.

This latest setback comes after Dunlop was injured in a crash at the Donegal International Rally in June.

He also suffered a wrist injury in a pre-season testing crash at Kirkistown in County Down in May prior to the North West 200.

The 19-time Isle of Man TT winner was competing at the event for the first time since 2017 and finished second behind English rival Harrison in Wednesday’s opening Senior race.