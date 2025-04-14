Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Dunlop is entered on a Ducati Panigale V2 machine for the Monster Energy Supersport races at this year’s Isle of Man TT.

The top 20 seeded riders were revealed on Monday, with Northern Ireland’s Paul Jordan confirmed to be the first rider away for the second consecutive year as he rides with the number one plate.

Jordan (Jackson Racing powered by Prosper2 Honda) will be followed ten seconds later by Australian David Johnson, who will ride for Chris Dowd’s CD Racing team on an MSS Kawasaki.

One of the pre-race favourites, Dean Harrison, sets off at number three on the official Honda Racing UK CBR600RR-R machine ahead of Yorkshireman Jamie Coward, who is leading a factory-backed Triumph effort on the KTS/Macadam Racing 765 machine.

Michael Dunlop won both Supersport races at the Isle of Man TT in 2024 on his MD Racing Yamaha. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

James Hillier carries the number five plate with his choice of machinery yet to be confirmed.

Hillier, linked with Bournemouth Kawasaki after reuniting with the team in 2024, will be chased by all-time winner Dunlop.

The Ulster rider has won a record 29 times at the TT and has claimed six Supersport victories in succession since 2022 on his Yamaha R6, making him the clear favourite.

Dunlop is entered on an MD Racing Ducati, adding extra intrigue to the 130mph lap record holder’s bid for more Supersport glory in June.

However, when it comes to machinery, there are never any guarantees with the 36-year-old and a last-gasp switch would not come as a shock should the Ballymoney man feel he has a stronger opportunity on his trusty 600 Yamaha.

Last year, Dunlop rode a Triumph 765 in practice before reverting to his R6 and winning both races for another Supersport double.

Josh Brookes (7) is on the second of the Jackson Racing powered by Prosper2 machines followed by Davey Todd (8), who has renewed his ties with Clive Padgett and will ride a Milenco-backed Honda.

Cork’s Mike Browne is next at number nine on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha and sets off ahead of 2019 winner Peter Hickman (Trooper Triumph by PHR Performance).

Home hero Conor Cummins (11) is Ducati-mounted for Northern Ireland team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing on a Ducati, while Ian Hutchinson (12) is on another Ducati V2 for Michael Laverty’s MLav Racing outfit.

Dominic Herbertson is at 13 as he awaits news of a ride for the class.

Banbridge man Shaun Anderson (Butterfields of Skipton Suzuki) is seed at number 17.

The full list of the top 20 seeded riders in the Supersport races is as follows:

1 Paul Jordan | Jackson Racing powered by Prosper2 | Honda

2 David Johnson | CD Racing by MSS Performance | Kawasaki

3 Dean Harrison | Honda Racing UK | Honda

4 Jamie Coward | KTS Macadam Triumph Factory Racing | Triumph

5 James Hillier | TBC

6 Michael Dunlop | MD Racing | Ducati

7 Josh Brookes | Jackson Racing powered by Prosper2 | Honda

8 Davey Todd | Milenco By Padgett’s Motorcycles | Honda

9 Mike Browne | Boyce Precision Engineering by Russell Racing | Yamaha

10 Peter Hickman | Trooper Triumph by PHR Performance | Triumph

11 Conor Cummins | Burrows Engineering / RK Racing | Ducati

12 Ian Hutchinson | MLav Racing | Ducati

13 Dominic Herbertson | TBC

14 Craig Neve | Bathams AJN Racing | Triumph

15 Rob Hodson | SMT / VRS Recovery | Yamaha

16 James Hind | North Lincs Components | Suzuki

17 Shaun Anderson | Butterfields of Skipton | Suzuki

18 Michael Evans | Smith Racing | Triumph

19 Nathan Harrison | H&H Motorcycles | Honda