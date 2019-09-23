Michael Dunlop is special guest at inaugural Dan Kneen charitable ball

Michael Dunlop will be the star guest at the inaugural ‘14 Ball’ organised by the Dan Kneen Charitable Fund in November.

Dunlop, who claimed his 19th Isle of Man TT victory after winning the Lightweight race in June, will recall stories from his illustrious career during a chat session with former racer and ITV4 TT pundit Steve Plater, who will compere the event.

Manx rider Dan Kneen was killed in a crash during qualifying at the Isle of Man TT in 2018.

The Ballymoney man was Manx rider Kneen’s Tyco BMW team-mate in 2018, when he dedicated his win in the Superbike race to Dan’s memory after he was tragically killed in a crash during practice.

The Dan Kneen Charitable Fund is a new charity set up in memory of Dan, with the purpose of supporting other Isle of Man-based motorcycle charities.

The fund will also provide a bursary via Isle of Man Sport to assist a Manx motorcycle racer with travel costs in getting to and from the island to compete in other events, which was a challenge that Dan himself faced for many years.

The ‘14 Ball’ is scheduled for November 22 at the newly refurbished Comis Hotel and Golf Resort on the Isle of Man.

A sumptuous three-course meal will be provided and a 14-lot auction of fantastic items and experiences will be up for grabs. Details of the auction lots and arrangements around pre-bidding will be announced prior to the event.

A packed evening’s entertainment also features the UK’s premier 1950’s Rock and Roll Tribute Band, the Bluejays. The multi award-winning band have performed together for years on the West End in theatre shows such as ‘Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story’, ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ and ‘Dreamboats and Petticoats’.

Tickets (£75) went on sale on September 8 but sold out in less than one week. However, A limited second release of tickets will be made available due to demand soon. To register your interest, visit www.dankneen.shop.