Michael Dunlop joins hosts of top Isle of Man TT riders to compete in Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy races at Goodwood Revival
The annual event celebrates the golden age of motorsport from the 1940s to the 1960s and features classic motorcycles, historic cars and period-themed fashion, with a host of off-track events celebrating motorsport heritage and harking back to a bygone era.
Dunlop, who won four more races at the TT this year to increase his record tally around the Mountain Course to 33 victories.
The Ballymoney man is riding a 1958 BMW Kaczor R50S in the Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy races this weekend alongside Andy Hornby.
Dunlop won the Barry Sheen title in 2021 with Steve Plater when they rode an MV Agusta 500/3.
The line-up also includes this year’s Superbike TT winner Davey Todd, also riding a BMW Kaczor R50S, plus 23-time TT winner John McGuinness (Manx Norton 30M), who is paired with Barry Burrell, and Dean Harrison – a double Superstock TT winner in June – who rides a 1967 Hansen Honda CR450 with Chris Barfe – a former Honda UK Motorcycles National Sales Manager – who owns and runs the machine.
“The Revival is always such a good race to go to - it’s such a unique event and the atmosphere is always amazing,” said Honda Racing UK rider Harrison.
“There’s such a variety of classic bikes in the races, so you never really know what’s going to happen; all you know is that once everyone’s visor goes down, they will all be giving it a proper go.
“I’ve not been to Goodwood for a few years, so I’m looking forward to teaming up with Chris and having a rip around on the little classic Honda.”
Other big names include James Hillier, BSB rider Storm Stacey, Ian Hutchinson, Josh Brookes, Leon Haslam, Steve Plater, Lee Johnston, David Johnson, Ben Birchall, Tom Sykes, Tommy Bridewell, Conor Cummins, Carlos Checa, Eugene Lavert and former TT winner Iain Duffus.
The Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy races will be held over two parts, with the first race on Saturday morning at 11:05 BST and race two on Sunday at 12:20 BST. The overall winner will be determined on aggregate based on results from the two races.
Michael Rutter won in 2024 with Michael Rusell on a Norton Velocette. Russell is competing this year with Emanuele Pirro on a Manx Norton, but Rutter is not in action as he continues his recovery following a nasty crash during the second Supertwin race at the TT.
Rutter was back on a bike for the first time last month when he rode a Honda RC45 in a parade lap at the Classic TT, but the English rider still has some way to go before he returns to competitive action.
The nine-time Macau Grand Prix winner will be absent from the Chinese street race in the Far East in November, although Rutter hasn’t ruled out a return in the future.