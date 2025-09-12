Michael Dunlop is taking part in this weekend’s Goodwood Revival along with a host of fellow Isle of Man TT racers in West Sussex.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event celebrates the golden age of motorsport from the 1940s to the 1960s and features classic motorcycles, historic cars and period-themed fashion, with a host of off-track events celebrating motorsport heritage and harking back to a bygone era.

Dunlop, who won four more races at the TT this year to increase his record tally around the Mountain Course to 33 victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ballymoney man is riding a 1958 BMW Kaczor R50S in the Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy races this weekend alongside Andy Hornby.

Michael Dunlop has been a regular at the Goodwood Revival in West Sussex over the years. (Photo: Goodwood Revival)

Dunlop won the Barry Sheen title in 2021 with Steve Plater when they rode an MV Agusta 500/3.

The line-up also includes this year’s Superbike TT winner Davey Todd, also riding a BMW Kaczor R50S, plus 23-time TT winner John McGuinness (Manx Norton 30M), who is paired with Barry Burrell, and Dean Harrison – a double Superstock TT winner in June – who rides a 1967 Hansen Honda CR450 with Chris Barfe – a former Honda UK Motorcycles National Sales Manager – who owns and runs the machine.

“The Revival is always such a good race to go to - it’s such a unique event and the atmosphere is always amazing,” said Honda Racing UK rider Harrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s such a variety of classic bikes in the races, so you never really know what’s going to happen; all you know is that once everyone’s visor goes down, they will all be giving it a proper go.

“I’ve not been to Goodwood for a few years, so I’m looking forward to teaming up with Chris and having a rip around on the little classic Honda.”

Other big names include James Hillier, BSB rider Storm Stacey, Ian Hutchinson, Josh Brookes, Leon Haslam, Steve Plater, Lee Johnston, David Johnson, Ben Birchall, Tom Sykes, Tommy Bridewell, Conor Cummins, Carlos Checa, Eugene Lavert and former TT winner Iain Duffus.

The Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy races will be held over two parts, with the first race on Saturday morning at 11:05 BST and race two on Sunday at 12:20 BST. The overall winner will be determined on aggregate based on results from the two races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Rutter won in 2024 with Michael Rusell on a Norton Velocette. Russell is competing this year with Emanuele Pirro on a Manx Norton, but Rutter is not in action as he continues his recovery following a nasty crash during the second Supertwin race at the TT.

Rutter was back on a bike for the first time last month when he rode a Honda RC45 in a parade lap at the Classic TT, but the English rider still has some way to go before he returns to competitive action.