Michael Dunlop joins star line-up for launch of 2019 Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop will join a host of star names at the official launch of the 2019 Isle of Man TT in Douglas next month.

The Ballymoney racer recently confirmed his intention to race on following the tragic death of his brother William in a crash at the Skerries 100 in July 2018.

Ballymoney man Michael Dunlop celebrates his victory in the 2018 Superbike TT with James Hillier (right) and Conor Cummins (left).

Dunlop will again compete in the Superbike class for Northern Ireland team Tyco BMW at the TT, where he won the Superbike race last year on the S1000RR.

The 29-year-old added further victories in the opening Supersport race and the Lightweight race to bag a treble, which has moved Dunlop onto 18 wins in total. He is now the third most successful rider ever at the TT behind his uncle Joey (26 wins) and John McGuinness (23).

Dunlop plus fellow top racers Peter Hickman, Dean Harrison, John McGuinness, Ian Hutchinson and Conor Cummins and Sidecar duo Ben and Tom Birchall will attend the official TT launch at the Villa Marina on Tuesday, March 19.

Matt Roberts, who fronted ITV4’s coverage of the 2018 TT, and fellow ITV4 presenter Steve Plater, a double TT race winner, will host the event, which is due to get under way at 8pm (doors open 7pm).