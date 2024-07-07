Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Dunlop finished second and sixth in the Superbike class as Imatra in Finland hosted the third round of the International Road Racing Championship at the weekend.

The Northern Ireland rider set a new lap record for the legendary roads course in Saturday’s Open Superbike race on his MD Racing Honda as he sealed the runner-up spot, four tenths of a second behind home hero Erno Kostamo (Penz13 BMW).

Dunlop was sixth in the first IRRC Superbike race, which was also won by Kostamo, who raised the bar with a new outright lap record.

However, Kostamo’s effort lasted for only a few laps before falling to championship leader Come Geenen, with the Belgian rider finishing in fourth.

Michael Dunlop is set to compete at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man at the Billown course

Adam McLean twice finished as the runner-up in the IRRC Supersport races on his debut at Imatra.

The Tobermore man was a winner at the previous round at Schleiz in Germany as he made first appearance in the championship after missing the opening round at Hengelo, which clashed with the North West 200.

McLean won the Open Supersport/Superstock race on Saturday.

On Sunday, the meeting was hit by heavy rain, which forced the cancellation of the King of Imatra feature Superbike race.

Kostamo won the second IRRC Superbike race in the wet for a hat-trick, although Dunlop opted not to venture out after initially holding second place before the race was stopped because of the weather.

The Ballymoney man is now set to travel to the Isle of Man to compete at the Southern 100, where practice gets under way on Monday evening.