Michael Dunlop 'open to proposals' over Superbike ride for 2020 road racing season

Michael Dunlop says he is ‘open to proposals’ over a Superbike deal for the 2020 road racing season.

The Ballymoney man has kept a typically low profile over the winter months but took to social media on Wednesday to reveal he has nothing in place in terms of Superbike machinery this year.

However, Dunlop did confirm that he would compete under his own MD Racing banner in the Superstock and Supersport classes.

In a statement on his Facebook page, he said: “Despite all the rumours flying around about who I will be riding for this year I can confirm that I currently have no agreement in place to ride a Superbike for this season and I'm open to proposals.

“I will be doing my own thing for the Supersport and Superstock classes under the MD Racing banner as usual as that has proved to be a good way of doing things but we would always welcome new sponsors who are looking to partner with a successful team.”

The 30-year-old, who rode for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team in 2018 and 2019, sealed his 19th Isle of Man TT victory last year after a hard-earned win in the Lightweight race on the Italian Paton machine.

He has been linked to several teams for 2020, including former backers Stuart and Steve Hicken of Hawk Racing.

TAS Racing has yet to make any announcement on whether or not they will run a road racing team in 2020, although English riders Gary Johnson and Ian Hutchinson have been linked with the Moneymore-based outfit.