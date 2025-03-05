Michael Dunlop is gearing up for the Daytona 200 this week after arriving at the iconic International Speedway circuit at Daytona Beach in Florida.

The 29-time Isle of Man TT winner is set to ride a Ducati Panigale V2 on his return to the iconic motorcycle race, where he finished 11th on his debut on a Kawasaki 636 in 2021.

Dunlop was pictured with the Italian machine, which has Cheshire Mouldings and Milwaukee branding – sponsors of Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team, who will run Rory Skinner and Edoardo Colombi on Ducati machinery in the British Superbike and Supersport classes respectively in 2025.

The 35-year-old Ballymoney man has yet to officially confirm his line-up of machines for the major road races this season but tested the Ducati Panigale at Jerez in January.

Michael Dunlop will ride a Milwaukee/MD Racing Ducati Panigale V2 at the Daytona 200

Last year, he rode a Triumph 765 at the North West 200 and during practice week at the Isle of Man TT before reverting to his tried and tested MD Racing Yamaha R6 and winning both Supersport races.

Dunlop has also been linked with a return to BMW power on an M1000RR after riding a Honda Fireblade for the past two seasons, winning the Superbike TT in 2023 and setting a new lap record for the race at 135.970mph last June, when he finished fourth after seeing his race-winning lead blown by an incorrectly fitted visor as he began his fifth lap.

Fellow TT star Peter Hickman and Richard Cooper are also entered at Daytona, when they will ride Triumph 765s for Hickman’s PHR Performance outfit.

Practice and qualifying takes place on Thursday and Friday with the 83rd running of the famous 200-mile race on Saturday.