Michael Dunlop recovering in hospital following treatment after injury-ravaged season

Michael Dunlop is recovering in hospital after undergoing treatment following an injury-hit season.

The Ballymoney man provided an update via his official social media channels on Wednesday evening, posting a picture of himself in a hospital bed with the words, “Just off the work bench sore but all went good”.

Ballymoney man Michael Dunlop on crutches at the Armoy Road Races at the end of July.

Dunlop competed in his most recent race at the Classic TT in August, where he was cruelly denied victory in the feature Superbike race after breaking down at Hillberry on the final lap as he held a comfortable lead on the 1100cc Team Classic Suzuki.

The 19-time TT winner was battered and bruised following his crash at the Southern 100 in July, which left him with a reported broken pelvis and hip joint.

Dunlop then aggravated a wrist injury when he rode at Armoy, where he won both Superbike races on the Tyco BMW.

He only competed in the Superstock race at the Ulster Grand Prix in August and speaking at the Classic TT, he reflected on his Southern 100 crash.

“It’s just one of those things. What goes up must come down and when you’re my size it doesn’t help,” he said.

“I damaged myself more at Armoy and it put me on the back foot because I broke my wrist and re-broke my arm. It’s my own stupidity really but that’s life and we’ll just keep at it.”