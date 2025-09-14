Michael Dunlop has been a regular at the Goodwood Revival over the years. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Michael Dunlop and Andy Hornby finished sixth overall in the Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy at the Goodwood Revival meeting in West Sussex on Sunday.

Glen English and Steve Plater (Matchless G50) were the overall winners over the two races from Billy McConnell and Tony Perkin (Manx Norton), with last year’s winner’s Michael Russell and Emanuele Pirro (Manx Norton) in third.

McConnell and Perkin won a wet opening race by 42.36s from English and Plater, with Russell and Pirro third ahead of Dunlop and Hornby (Manx Norton).

In race two, Dan Jackson and James Hillier won on their Matchless G50 by eight seconds from Mark Taylor and Leon Haslam (Manx Norton) after 16 laps, with English and Plater third followed by Russell and Pirro.

Dunlop and Hornby finished in 13th position in the second race.

The annual event celebrates the golden age of motorsport from the 1940s to the 1960s and features classic motorcycles, historic cars and period-themed fashion, combined with off-track events celebrating racing heritage.

Dunlop won four more races at the Isle of Man TT this year to increase his record tally around the Mountain Course to 33 victories.

He previously won the Barry Sheene title at the Goodwood Revival in 2021 with Steve Plater when they rode an MV Agusta 500/3.

A host of top riders attended the festival, including Davey Todd, 23-time TT winner John McGuinness and Dean Harrison – a double Superstock TT winner in June – who rode a 1967 Hansen Honda CR450 with Chris Barfe – a former Honda UK Motorcycles National Sales Manager – who owns and runs the machine.

Other big names included James Hillier, BSB rider Storm Stacey, Ian Hutchinson, Josh Brookes, Lee Johnston, David Johnson, Ben Birchall, Tom Sykes, Tommy Bridewell, Conor Cummins, Carlos Checa, Eugene Laverty and former TT winner Iain Duffus.

Michael Rutter won in 2024 with Michael Rusell on a Norton Velocette.

Rutter is not in action over the weekend as he continues his recovery following a heavy crash during the second Supertwin race at the TT.

Rutter was back on a bike for the first time last month when he rode a Honda RC45 in a parade lap at the Classic TT, but the English rider still has some way to go before he returns to competitive action.