Michael Dunlop sustains 'fractures' in Southern 100 crash at Billown

Michael Dunlop suffered ‘fractures’ after crashing in the Senior race on Thursday at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man.

The three-time Solo Championship winner came off his Tyco BMW on the second lap of the race at Castletown corner after a huge high-side.

Michael Dunlop in action in the Senior race at the Southern 100 on Thursday prior to his crash on the second lap. Picture: Dave Kneen/Pacemaker Press.

He was holding a close second place at the time behind eventual winner Dean Harrison.

Dunlop was taken to Noble’s Hospital for checks and was described as 'comfortable' in a statement from the organisers on Thursday night.

In the latest update issued on Thursday night, race organisers confirmed that the 30-year-old Ballymoney man had sustained ‘fractures’. It is understood his injuries include a broken pelvis.

He was earlier said to have sustained 'suspected minor fractures'.

Ballymoney man Michael Dunlop suffered 'suspected minor fractures' in a crash at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man on Thursday. Dave Kneen/Pacemaker Press.

He did not compete in the feature Solo Championship race later in the day and his injury problems now place a question mark over his intended participation at the Ulster Grand Prix (August 5-10).

His home race at Armoy takes place from July 27-28 but prior to the Southern 100, Dunlop had not been included in the list of confirmed entries by the Armoy Club.

This latest setback comes after Dunlop was injured in a crash at the Donegal International Rally in June. He also suffered a wrist injury in a pre-season testing crash prior to the North West 200 in May.

The 19-time Isle of Man TT winner was competing at the 4.25-mile Billown course for the first time since 2017 and finished second behind Harrison in Wednesday’s opening Senior race.