Michael Dunlop has withdrawn from the Thursday evening Superbike race at the Ulster Grand Prix.

Dunlop, who qualified eighth fastest on the S1000RR earlier in the day, still intends to race on Saturday in the main Superbike and Superstock events.

The Ballymoney man is carrying injuries following a crash in July at the Southern 100, which left him with a broken pelvis and hip joint, plus broken ribs.

Dunlop also aggravated a wrist injury at the Armoy Road Races, where he won both Superbike races.