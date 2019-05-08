Michael Dunlop 'wrist injury' could jeopardise prospects at North West 200 and Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop has suffered a wrist injury that could jeopardise his prospects at this year’s North West 200 and Isle of Man TT, it is understood.

A source close to the Moneymore-based Tyco BMW team said the 18-time Isle of Man TT winner was involved in a spill during a test at Kirkistown in Co. Down last week.

Michael Dunlop in action on the Tyco BMW during a recent test at Kirkistown in Co. Down.

The extent of his injury is unknown and the incident has been kept under wraps by the TAS Racing team. Dunlop did not compete in the Bank Holiday British Superbike round at Oulton Park, as he had been expected to following a recent test at the Cheshire circuit.

In a message on his Instagram account on Wednesday, Dunlop posted a picture of himself with the text ‘When the pressure is on, never weaken’.

The 30-year-old Ballymoney man is the Tyco BMW team’s sole rider at the international road races this year.

He won the Superbike TT for the team under tragic circumstances in 2018 after Manx rider Dan Kneen was killed in practice for the event.

Dunlop completed a treble with a Supersport victory on his MD Racing Honda and his maiden triumph in the Lightweight race on the Italian Paton machine.