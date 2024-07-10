Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Dunlop will make a special appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Saturday when his record-breaking 29 victories at the Isle of Man TT will be celebrated with a ‘balcony moment’.

The Ballymoney man will follow in the footsteps of nine-time Grand Prix world champion Valentino Rossi when he appears at the front of Goodwood House, where he is sure to receive a rousing reception from fans.

Dunlop won four races at the TT last month, claiming doubles in the Supersport and Supertwin classes to surpass his legendary uncle Joey as the most successful rider in the history of the revered race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old will also participate in the iconic hill climb at Goodwood in West Sussex along with fellow TT winners John McGuinness and Peter Hickman.

Michael Dunlop is the most successful rider ever at the Isle of Man TT with 29 victories

A star-studded guestlist includes former Grand Prix star Casey Stoner and fellow Australian great Mick Doohan, plus Italian legend Giacomo Agostini.

This year’s Festival of Speed will also celebrate 75 years of Grand Prix racing.

The Duke of Richmond, founder of the event, said: “The Festival of Speed has long been known as the place to see some of the biggest names in motorsport and I’m delighted that, just a few weeks after he claimed his record-breaking 29th Isle of Man TT victory, Michael Dunlop will be making his debut at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fans will be able to celebrate his superlative achievements with a balcony moment on Saturday, while an array of TT winners and bikes will take to the Hill across the weekend.

“Here at Goodwood, we always take the opportunity to celebrate significant anniversaries, and we’re incredibly excited to be marking 75 years of Grand Prix motorcycle racing at this year’s Festival of Speed.

“A fantastic lineup of World Champions will be taking to the Hill.”