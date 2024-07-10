Michael Dunlop's record of 29 Isle of Man TT wins to be celebrated at Goodwood Festival of Speed as
The Ballymoney man will follow in the footsteps of nine-time Grand Prix world champion Valentino Rossi when he appears at the front of Goodwood House, where he is sure to receive a rousing reception from fans.
Dunlop won four races at the TT last month, claiming doubles in the Supersport and Supertwin classes to surpass his legendary uncle Joey as the most successful rider in the history of the revered race.
The 35-year-old will also participate in the iconic hill climb at Goodwood in West Sussex along with fellow TT winners John McGuinness and Peter Hickman.
A star-studded guestlist includes former Grand Prix star Casey Stoner and fellow Australian great Mick Doohan, plus Italian legend Giacomo Agostini.
This year’s Festival of Speed will also celebrate 75 years of Grand Prix racing.
The Duke of Richmond, founder of the event, said: “The Festival of Speed has long been known as the place to see some of the biggest names in motorsport and I’m delighted that, just a few weeks after he claimed his record-breaking 29th Isle of Man TT victory, Michael Dunlop will be making his debut at the event.
“Fans will be able to celebrate his superlative achievements with a balcony moment on Saturday, while an array of TT winners and bikes will take to the Hill across the weekend.
“Here at Goodwood, we always take the opportunity to celebrate significant anniversaries, and we’re incredibly excited to be marking 75 years of Grand Prix motorcycle racing at this year’s Festival of Speed.
“A fantastic lineup of World Champions will be taking to the Hill.”
The festival runs from July 11-14.