Mid Antrim 150 organisers exploring possibility of running road race in 2026 in wake of sabotage attacks - open meeting planned
An attempt was made to hold the Irish national meeting in 2022, but the event was called off following an act of sabotage for the second time after oil, glass and nails were deposited onto sections of the course in an overnight attack.
The race was also targeted in 2011, when oil was dropped around the 3.5-mile Clough course, forcing the organisers to abandon the meeting.
At the time of the last cancellation three years ago, Clerk of the Course Davey McCartney said he feared the event may not recover.
It is understood there was opposition to the race going ahead in 2022 in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on the eve of practice.
At the time, McCartney said postponing the race wasn’t an option.
“Legally or otherwise, there was no way we could have rearranged our event for another date,” he said.
“There was absolutely nothing we could have done to rearrange our event, especially with so many riders who had already made the trip and spent hundreds of pounds to be there.”
An open meeting to discuss the possible return of the race next year will be held in Clough Masonic Hall on Tuesday, August 26 at 7:30pm.