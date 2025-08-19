The Mid Antrim 150 Club are looking at the possibility of running a road race in Clough village in 2026.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An attempt was made to hold the Irish national meeting in 2022, but the event was called off following an act of sabotage for the second time after oil, glass and nails were deposited onto sections of the course in an overnight attack.

The race was also targeted in 2011, when oil was dropped around the 3.5-mile Clough course, forcing the organisers to abandon the meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of the last cancellation three years ago, Clerk of the Course Davey McCartney said he feared the event may not recover.

The Mid Antrim 150 was cancelled in 2022 following an act of sabotage. It was the second time the Ulster road race was targeted. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

It is understood there was opposition to the race going ahead in 2022 in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on the eve of practice.

At the time, McCartney said postponing the race wasn’t an option.

“Legally or otherwise, there was no way we could have rearranged our event for another date,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was absolutely nothing we could have done to rearrange our event, especially with so many riders who had already made the trip and spent hundreds of pounds to be there.”