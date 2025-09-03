The Mid Antrim 150 Club says the ‘starting lights are now on’ for the return of the national road race in 2026 in Clough following a meeting with members and residents.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was sabotaged for the second time when organisers attempted to run the race in 2022, when oil, glass and nails were deposited onto sections of the course in an overnight attack.

In 2011, the meeting was also targeted, with oil dropped around the 3.5-mile Clough course in the early hours of the morning of the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the club is now aiming to run the race next year in Clough village.

The Mid Antrim 150 was cancelled in 2022 after the event was sabotaged for the second time. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

A statement on Wednesday said: “Following a successful meeting with residents and a positive club meeting… the Mid Antrim 150 Club are pleased to announce that the starting lights are now on for the Mid Antrim 150 in 2026.

“Our plan is to bring the event back to its home in Clough.

“Planning is at a very early stage, but provisional dates have been applied for. Further details on this will follow shortly.

“The club would like to take this opportunity to thank the residents and farmers of the village and surrounding area for their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymoney rider Darryl Tweed in action during practice at the Mid Antrim 150 in 2022. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

“We look forward to building on successful initial discussions going forward.”

At the time of the last cancellation three years ago, Clerk of the Course Davey McCartney said he feared the event may not recover.

It is understood there was opposition to the race going ahead in 2022 in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on the eve of practice.

McCartney, though, said postponing the race wasn’t an option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Legally or otherwise, there was no way we could have rearranged our event for another date,” he said.