Irishman Mike Browne will replace injury-hit Jamie Coward in the KTS Racing Team at the Isle of Man TT.

Yorkshireman Coward has been ruled out of the event through injury following a crash at the North West 200 earlier in May.

Browne will compete in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior TT races on the KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stewart BMW M1000RR machines.

The Cork man had been due to compete for Michael Laverty’s new team alongside Ian Hutchinson. However, he suffered several technical issues with the MLav Racing BMW at the NW200 and that, combined with a slow supply in key components, left his participation at the TT in doubt.

Cork's Mike Browne is a podium finisher at the Isle of Man TT in the Supertwin class. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Team owner Laverty has given permission for Browne to take over the KTS Racing machine.

Browne, who will ride a Yamaha R6 in the Supersport class for the BPE by Russell Racing Team and a KMR Kawasaki Supertwin prepared by former TT winner Ryan Farquhar, said: “Firstly, I would like to wish Jamie a speedy recovery.

"I am very keen to get going with the KTS Racing team and have high hopes to better the results of last year.”

KTS Racing Team Owner Kevin Watret added: "We are all gutted to have Jamie injured following his off at the North West 200 and wish him a speedy recovery.

“We welcome Mike on board with KTS. Let’s see if we can get him some good results.”

The KTS Racing Team is looking at options for the Supersport races at the TT with Coward’s seat available on the Macadam Triumph Factory Racing 765.

Browne lapped at just under 131mph on his way to sixth place on an Aprilia RSV4 in last year’s Senior TT.

The Republic of Ireland rider is a podium finisher in the Supertwin class on the Isle of Man, most recently finishing third in the second twins race in 2024 behind Michael Dunlop and Peter Hickman.

On Tuesday evening, Coward said he was “devastated” to be missing the TT.

He finished sixth in the opening Supersport and Superbike races at the NW200 in a strong return to the event, where he rode his new Triumph and BMW machinery on the roads for the first time.

"Firstly I would like to thank everyone for the messages and well wishes after my crash at the Northwest 200,” said the 34-year-old in a social media statement.

“Also a big thanks to all the Marshals and medics nurses and doctors for looking after me trackside and at the hospital. Also team owner Kevin and main sponsor Stanley Stewart

“Unfortunately with my injuries, the main one [being] a really serious head injury, I won’t be able to compete at the Isle of Man TT races.

“I am absolutely devastated about it as me and the KTS racing team had been working well together as always and with the new bikes.

"I’d been riding and feeling the best I’d ever felt on the bike everywhere I’d been to, been as fast as I’d ever been round said circuits and everything was going so well, even at the North West the Thursday race day was really good having been away for a few years.

“Like to apologise to the KTS Macadam factory racing and the KTS racing team, all [their] sponsors and everyone involved with both teams. Also my personal sponsor and the 36 club members. We all work towards the Isle of Man TT races and feel like I’ve let everyone down.

“Gutted is an understatement, hopefully see you all soon.”

Coward and KTS Racing made the switch from a Honda Fireblade to the BMW M1000RR for the Superbike and Superstock classes in 2025.