Mist curtails opening practice session of 2019 Isle of Man TT

The opening qualifying session of the 2019 Isle of Man TT has been cancelled due to mist on the Mountain section of the course.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson confirmed the session will now be held on Sunday, with the solo newcomers’ speed controlled lap from 1.30pm.

The schedule for Sunday, May 26 is as follows:

11.45: Mountain closes Barrule Park Ramsey to Bungalow

12.00: Mountain closes Bungalow to Creg Ny Baa

13.00: All roads closed

13.30: Solo Newcomers’ speed controlled lap

13.35: Sidecar Newcomers' speed controlled lap

13.50: Start Supersport/Lightweight Practice

17.30: Roads open except Mountain section

18.30: All roads open