Motocross hopeful Ryan Mawhinney looks ahead to 2020 British championship

Belfast teenager Ryan Mawhinney had his first local outing on the new Team Green KX250 Kawasaki that he believes will carry him to British championship glory in 2020.

The 16-year-old finished 2019 as runner-up in the 125 MX Nationals riding for the Revo Husqvarna team but it could have been a different story if he hadn’t had the misfortune of crashing out of the penultimate round.

He could have easily finished as champion as he had led the series from the outset and before the final two rounds had the championship within his grasp, had it not been for that massive accident in the penultimate round of the series where he broke two fingers and knocked himself unconscious.

Going into the final round it was always going to be an uphill task as he was too many points behind his nearest rival Jamie Smith and despite finishing ahead of his rival, he just couldn’t make up the points difference and had to settle for runner up in the series.

It was a bitter pill to swallow at the time but that’s history and now Ryan looks forward to the 2020 season and new challenges.

He said: “He gained too many points gain going into the last round. I beat him in the races and although he had a DNF in one race, which closed the gap he finished just behind in the rest of the races which was enough to give him the title. It was disappointing but that’s racing.

“2019 was a good season in many ways but I needed more bike time going into it to be better prepared. Although it was tough going at times racing the 125 against the 250s in the MXY2 class it was a fantastic experience and I learned a lot.”

Now Ryan will ride the all new KX250 Kawasaki and is convinced it is the right move at the right time and believes it will see him competitive in both the MX Nationals and Michelin British Championships.

“I received a text from Jeff Perrett who runs Team Green and apparently they had watched me at the Blaxhalls round of the series and were impressed with my riding, and offered me a deal for next year on their 250 Kawasaki.

“I had my first race on the new bike at the last round of the British at Landrake where I had a fifth in my first race after getting the holeshot and lying second on the opening laps before the more experienced riders got past.

“Then in race two I was lying fourth when I had a small crash on the last lap that dropped me to ninth. It was a positive start on the new bike,” he added.

“Then I raced at Desertmartin a couple of weeks ago at the final round of the Ulster championship where I took the overall with three wins. I was happy with that day.

“My first impressions of the new KX250 Kawasaki were really good. The bike is certainly fast and it handles well so I am looking forward to the new season.

“Joining Team Green is a massive step forward for me and it is an opportunity I am going to grab with both hands. I can’t wait to get stuck in to the winter training for the new season and have a really strong year in my first season on a 250.

“I see no reason why I couldn’t be on the podium as the season progresses and then run consistently at the front. It’s basically the same class but this time it will be on an even footing as I will be on the bigger bike.”

Team Green Racing Manager, Jeff Perrett is equally delighted with his new signing.

“Naturally, I’m happy that Ryan has agreed to race and further his career with us at Team Green,” he said.

“He joins us at a time when we’re now refining our programme in the MXY2 and MX2 class on the new and improved KX250. Our aim is to bring racers through to the pro ranks and give them a route into EMX250 with our support and Ryan fits that bill perfectly.

“I’ve watched him ride plenty of times since I first paid attention to him on a 150cc four stroke and he’s a racer I’ve always believed has good attributes to go far. I think he’ll make the transition to racing four strokes very well.”