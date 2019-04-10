Motocross: Opening MX2 win for Martin Barr

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr powered his Crescent Yamaha to the overall MX2 win at the opening round of the Bridgestone Masters at Culham Park, Oxford after finishing second in race one and taking victory in race two.

It has been a great start to the 2019 season for the Ulsterman who now leads the Bridgestone Masters, MX Nationals and Ulster MX2 Championships.

“I suppose it is a reward for all the hard work we have put in this year to be at the top of three championships,” said Martin. “It’s great to be in this position but it is early days and all we can do is keep putting in the work.

“Sunday at Culham Park got off to a good start qualifying fourth fastest overall.

“In the opening moto I tried a different technique running a sand tyre for the race. I made a decent start but unfortunately with the track being so hard I was loosing rear grip and had to settle for second.

“For race two we changed to a harder compound tyre and from the start I got out front and controlled the race to the finish. I wasn’t feeling to well all day but I got the job done.

“It was a great double for the Crescent Yamaha Team with my team-mate Jake Shipton winning the MX1.”

In the MX1 class Loughbrickland’s John Meara was 8th overall on the Norman Watt Motorcycles Kawasaki after finishing 10th in race one followed by seventh in race two.

“I didn’t know the track and only qualified 26th fastest, so you could say I started slow,” said John. “I wasn’t expecting too much but in race one, after a poor start, I had worked my way up through the field and was in to 10th when the race was red flagged. I was up to fifth in race two and made some good passes on the opening lap, after a terrible start.

“Unfortunately I developed a massive blister on my thumb and had to back it off and bring it home in seventh for eighth overall, my best ever result. After the bad luck at the start of the season things seem to be on the turn.

“I’m hoping to get an entry for this weekends second round of the Maxxis British championship at Lyng.”