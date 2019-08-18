MotoGP: Andrea Dovizioso pips Marc Marquez in thrilling finish in Austria

Andrea Dovizioso won a sensational Austrian MotoGP on the last corner of the last lap to deny Marc Marquez his first ever victory around the Red Bull Ring circuit.

It was a brilliant 28-lap race that saw pole setter Marquez on the Repsol Honda make the best start from the lights, but he ran wide at turn three allowing Petronas Yamaha rookie Fabio Quartararo take the lead followed by Dovizioso on the Mission Winnow Ducati.

Marquez slipped to fifth after the mistake but he clawed back the difference and on lap eight found a way past Dovizioso while Miller who was third crashed out at turn nine. Now the race to the finish was well and truly on between Marquez and Dovizioso.

The Spaniard set the pace for the next ten laps before ‘Dovi’ hit the front with nine to go. It was going to be a fantastic race to the finish and one that would replicate the same race back in 2017 when they were locked in a wheel too wheel battle to the finish.

Who would it be this time? Marquez edged ahead three laps from home but Dovizioso wasn’t giving up and as they crossed the line going on to the last lap there was nothing in it but as the championship rivals came to the final corner Dovizioso squeezed the Ducati under Marquez’s Honda and although Marquez cut back he couldn’t get the drive to retake the lead on the run to the line. So for the second time at the same circuit Dovizioso outsmarted his great rival to claim victory.

Completing the rostrum was the young French rider Quartararo with the factory Yamaha’s of Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales fourth and fifth.

“To win in this battle at the last corner is so exciting,” said Dovizioso.

“I think this is my best victory. We didn’t have Marc’s speed and had to fight aggressively in the first few laps and the last four.

“The work in the practice paid off in the race because at the end I had more grip, giving me the possibility to fight until the last corner.”