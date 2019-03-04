Motorcycling world pays tribute to The Prodigy star Keith Flint

The motorcycling community has paid tribute to The Prodigy star and bike racing fan Keith Flint following his untimely death on Monday.

The 49-year-old – who sang lead vocals on huge dance hits Breathe and Firestarter – was found dead at his home in Dunmow, Essex. The cause of his death is unknown but police are not treating the matter as suspicious.

The Prodigy's Keith Flint on the rostrum at the Isle of Man TT with Supersport race winner Gary Johnson in 2014.

Renowned for his colourful look and high energy performances, Mr Flint was an ardent motorcycle racing fan who ran his own Team Traction Control racing outfit with great success in the British championship and also at the international road races, including the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix.

Belfast’s Andy Reid joined the team in 2015 to compete in the British Supersport Championship, while Yorkshireman Ian Hutchinson signed up for the major road races the same year.

'Bingley Bullet' Hutchinson won both Supersport races on the TTC Yamaha at the TT in 2015 and repeated the feat for Flint’s team again in 2016, chalking up four Supersport TT victories on the trot. ‘Hutchy’ also claimed a win at the Ulster Grand Prix for the team in the second Supersport race in 2016.

Tributes poured in via social media on Monday. The Isle of Man TT’s official Twitter account posted: ‘Gutted to hear about the sudden death of Keith Flint, lead singer of The Prodigy and a great friend of the iomtt’.

Keith Flint in conversation with John McGuinness prior to the start of the Superbike TT in 2014.

Carrick’s Glenn Irwin also expressed his condolences on Twitter, saying: ‘Gutted to hear the news of Keith Flint. A proper down to earth guy’.

Four-time World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty wrote: ‘Sad to hear Keith Flint died this morning. Met him a few times he was a great guy and loved his bike racing’.

A tweet from the Bennetts British Superbike Championship posted a series of pictures of Flint with the words, ‘thanks for the memories Keith Flint’.

The McAMS Yamaha team said on Twitter: ‘Gutted at the news about Keith Flint, who played a huge part in our team in the TTC days. Thanks for everything fella’.

Keith Flint with Arlene Foster at the launch of the North West 200 in the Titanic Building, Belfast in 2014.

Stuart Higgs, Series and Race Director of the British Superbike Championship, said: ‘Very sad news. RIP Keith Flint, a very good friend to @officialBSB and all-round good bloke. Hugely passionate and knowledgeable about motorcycle racing and without doubt his involvement as a team owner and supporter broadened awareness of racing to a greater sphere’.