motorsport

The fifth round of the 2019 Ulster Quadcross and Sidecarcross Championships takes place this Saturday at Seaforde MX Park.

In the Ballymac Hotel Sidecarcross Championship Lisburn man Neil Campbell with Ross Graham on board still leads the Ulster Championship from neighbour Emma Moulds and Niki Adair by 31 points with Jake Wilson and Andrew Rowan third. Gary Moulds is planning to race at the event with stand in passenger Paul Horton.

In the ATVs Only Premier Quad class, Mark McLernon, leads the Championship by a commanding 58 points from Moira youngster Dean Dillon with Combers Justin Reid only five behind the youngster.

The Gilchrist Plant Hire Clubman’s Support Class is led by Lisburn’s Jack Young, while in the supporting J&L Race Prep/Lloyd Acoustics Youth Quad Classes, the 250 Class is led by Mitchel Adams by only six points from Banbridge rider Josh McKnight.

The 110 Class is led by Harry Minish 17 points ahead of Chloe Gibson from Dromore with Travis Toye eight points behind in third.

Racing starts at 11am.