Mourners pay respects as TT star Dan Kneen laid to rest

The funeral has taken place of Manx rider Dan Kneen, who was tragically killed during practice for the Isle of Man TT.

Mr Kneen died after an incident at Churchtown on the approach to Ramsey when he came off the Tyco BMW Superbike on Wednesday, May 30.

Tyco BMW team manager Philip Neill (pictured) and his father Hector were in attendance on Friday.

The 30-year-old was laid to rest on Friday when his funeral took place at Douglas Crematorium.

Mourners were asked to don biking gear or casual clothing and large crowds turned out to pay their respects to the popular Isle of Man rider.

At the opening of an inquest into the fatal crash on Thursday, June 7, Coroner John Needham passed on his sincere condolences to Dan’s family. He heard that Mr Kneen, of The Kirkway, Onchan, had crashed at an estimated 140mph, according to race marshals. His cause of death has been established as ‘multiple injuries’.

The inquest was adjourned for a date to be fixed.