Nathan Harrison seals double after victory in Senior Manx Grand Prix

Nathan Harrison completed a Manx Grand Prix double with victory in Thursday's blue riband Senior race on the Isle of Man.

The four-lap feature event was moved from its traditional Friday slot for the first time in the history of the event due to the threat of poor weather on Friday and Saturday.

Nathan Harrison celebrates victory in the Senior Manx Grand Prix on Thursday. Picture: Dave Kneen/Pacemaker Press.

Harrison, from Onchan, won the Junior race on Wednesday and the 21-year-old completed a brace on his 600cc Honda by over 17 seconds from Stephen Parsons.

Harrison said: “I struggled to get going again but after the pit stop I felt like a new person and I thought, ‘here we go’. I had just been cruising around until then but I was able to get into my own groove.

“I had a pit board coming out of Ballaugh saying ‘+6’ and I saw on my dash that I was on a good lap, so I thought we might as well push for a quick lap as well.

“I can’t thank everyone enough, my brother, my girlfriend, mum and dad, my grandad – everyone who has helped me to get here.”

Rising star James Hind set the early pace on his Yamaha R6 but was forced to retire at Ballaugh Bridge.

Parsons from Kendal took over on his Kawasaki and increased his lead to almost eight seconds over Harrison half-way around lap two.

Harrison, though, was beginning to get into his groove and he clawed back some time on the run over the Mountain before pulling in for his pit stop.

The Isle of Man rider was 5.8 seconds down on Parsons as they pitted for fuel but he benefitted from a much faster pit stop, reducing the leader’s advantage to less than one second.

Parsons was clinging on by only 0.059 seconds at Glen Helen on the third lap, with Brad Vicars now moving third ahead of Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed after a slicker refuelling stop.

Harrison had moved to the front by 0.4 seconds at Ramsey Hairpin and he began to build a cushion over Parsons, extending his lead to over six seconds as he began the final lap.

He continued to stamp his authority on the race and had 11 seconds in hand at Ramsey on the last lap. He flashed over the line to clinch victory with the fastest lap of the race at 122.094mph, sealing his second win of the week by 17.8 seconds from Parsons, with Yorkshireman Vicars securing third.

Tweed claimed fourth on his 600 Honda, setting his fastest lap at 120.12mph as he missed out on a podium by just under five seconds. Daniel Ingham and Steven Proctor completed the top six.

Teenager Hind, who smashed the Lightweight and Junior lap records this week, also completed a double with another fine ride on the Dennis Trollope Racing Yamaha TZ250 in the second Lightweight race.

The 19-year-old set the fastest lap of the race at 116.19mph as he won by 11.7 seconds from Italy’s Francesco Curinga (Paton), with Republic of Ireland rider Dave Butler in third on his 650cc Kawasaki in a repeat of Wednesday’s opening race result.

In the second Ultra Lightweight Race, Guildford’s Tom Snow won by more than 40 seconds on his Moto3 Honda from Radley Hughes (Kawasaki), with race one winner Lancelot Unissart from France taking third on his Honda.