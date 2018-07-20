Neil Robinson Memorial race tops bill at Bishopscourt

The Mid Antrim 150 Club’s Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy meeting heralds round five of the Ulster Superbike Championship this weekend at Bishopscourt in County Down.

The series returns after a summer break for a bumper two-day event, with the feature Neil Robinson and Donny Robinson races taking place on Sunday.

‘Smutty’ Robinson was tragically killed at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough in 1986, only a few weeks after the Cullybackey man famously won the Formula 1 race at the Ulster Grand Prix on the Skoal Bandit Suzuki.

His older brother, Donny – who raced at Grand Prix level – also sadly lost his life in a crash at the North West 200 in 1999 after coming out of retirement.

The Mid Antrim Club established the race in memory of the County Antrim brothers, who were both members of the club.

Practice is scheduled to commence on Saturday morning from 9am, with an 18-race programme set to get underway at approximately 12 noon.

A different format will be held on Sunday, with one set of longer championship races being held for each class, while the non-championship Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy race will feature the fastest 36 Superbike and Supersport competitors from Saturday’s racing. The winner will receive a cheque for £1,000.

The Donny Robinson Memorial Trophy will include the fastest 36 riders from the Lightweight Supersport, Pre-Injection and Twins classes plus invited competitors.

Randalstown’s Gerard Kinghan leads the Ulster Superbike Championship by 37 points over Charles Stuart, who was ruled out of the previous round due to a mechanical failure.

Stuart will be aiming to claw back some ground this weekend as he returns on his Parker Transport Yamaha R1.

In the Supersport class, Korie McGreevy, who clinched a superb victory in the British Superstock 600 race at Knockhill in Scotland, leads the series by 106 points from Jason Lynn (70), who is just one point ahead of Kia McGreevy.

A full programme of championship races, counting towards the Ulster and Irish championships, includes Supertwins, Production Twins, Sidecars, Pre Injection, Lightweight Supersport, Junior Cup and Young Guns, Classics, Moto3 and the Superbike and Supersport Cup classes.

Admission is £10, or £15 for both days (children under 12 years free).