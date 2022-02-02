Neil Robinson Memorial trophy coup for IMC organisers

The prestigious piece of silverware will be presented in the Junior Mini GP category.

Points scored in race three at each round of the championship will go towards the Neil Robinson Trophy, which will be a standalone award.

From Cullybackey, Ballymena, ‘Smutty’ Robinson was on the threshold of a promising international career when he tragically lost his life at the age of just 24 during a practice session at Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough in 1986.

Pictured are current champion Ruben Sherman-Boyd, 2022 Short Circuit Scholar and IMC Youth Ambassador Bailey Dobson, current Junior Gearbox Champion Buster Sherman-Boyd, Matthew Curry, and Matt Davidson with the IMC's Michelle Sherman-Boyd and Trevor Armstrong, custodian of the Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy.

Earlier that year he had stunned Joey Dunlop to win the Formula 1 race at the Isle of Man TT and also won the Formula 1 race at the Ulster Grand Prix.

Trevor Armstrong, custodian of the Neil Robinson Memorial trophy, said: “I was the Chairman of the ‘90 Club’ which supported Neil Robinson during his short, illustrious career.

“The Neil Robinson Trophy has been used by various short circuit promoting clubs at events throughout the years. Past winners include Joey Dunlop, Carl Fogarty, Ali Kirk, and Alastair Seeley.

“The Mid-Antrim Club has been hosting the feature race for the past few years but I felt a change of direction was needed,”he added.

“My feelings are to support the youth entering our sport with the intention and hope of keeping the memory of ‘Smutty’ alive.”

The IMC’s Michelle Sherman-Boyd said she was ‘humbled’ by the gesture, which further underlines the growing status of the championship.

“This is a very humbling, yet exciting reward for the IMC,” she said.

“We have worked extremely hard over the past few years to build a championship dedicated to providing opportunities.

“Whilst we cater for everyone that forms part of our family paddock, the potential that is evolving from our Junior Classes is clear to see. This talent must be nurtured and encouraged and there can be no greater affirmation than being acknowledged by those behind the Neil Robinson Trophy.

“As much as we are honoured to reinvent the award, we are conscious of the history and prestige such an award carries and will endeavour to do so with the utmost respect.”

The trophy will be presented at the end of season awards night along with a prize fund of £500, which will be shared between the top three riders.

An exciting 11-round championship is in prospect this year, when the line-up of young prospects includes current champion Ruben Sherman-Boyd, 2022 Short Circuit Scholar and IMC Youth Ambassador Bailey Dobson, current Junior Gearbox Champion Buster Sherman-Boyd, Ryan Coyle, 2021 Core Cut IMC Scholar Matthew Curry, plus Matt Davidson, Jack Burrows, Alfie Flynn and Lewis Mullen, who is a member of Michael Laverty’s youth academy.

