New documentary marks 40th anniversary of Tom Herron's death

A new documentary marking the 40th anniversary of Tom Herron's death is set to be released on DVD in the middle of March.

Entitled Tom and Andrea – And the Racing Years the 43-minute programme has been produced by Waldovsion and is narrated by BBC NI’s Stephen Watson.

The County Down racer was tragically killed in a crash at the North West 200 in 1979.

Profits raised from sales of the DVD will go towards motorcycle racing charities.

Director, Colin James, said: “I had the privilege of filming Tom racing in the 1970s and saw in him a potential world champion. It was a pleasure to make this tribute programme.

“I am honoured that his wife Andrea has agreed to appear in this programme and give us a unique personal insight to their racing years together.”

Stephen Watson, presenter and narrator, said he found it difficult to comprehend why former Grand Prix star and multiple international road race winner Herron had not yet received any ‘tangible public recognition’.

“Looking back at the significant career of Tom Herron it is difficult to understand why his achievements have not yet seen any tangible public recognition,” he said.

“We at Cornmarket Motorcycle Awards included him in the Hall of Fame a few years ago.

“I welcome the recent move by Newry, Mourne and Down Council to look at ways to honour Tom’s memory. I am delighted to have this opportunity to tell his story.”