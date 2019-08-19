New East Belfast mural pays tribute to Ulster road racing legend William Dunlop

A striking mural of Ulster road racing legend William Dunlop has been catching the eye of passers-by in East Belfast.

The new artwork at Abetta Parade depicts William on Paddy Flynn’s 250cc Honda, which the Ballymoney man rode to countless victories, including on the international stage at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix.

William was tragically killed in a crash during practice at the Skerries 100 in July 2018. He became the third member of the famous Dunlop racing dynasty to lose their life to the sport, with William’s uncle Joey killed in a crash in Estonia in 2000, whilst his father Robert died following an accident in practice at the North West 200 in 2008.