New Honda Racing signing Davey Todd breaks collarbone in winter training accident in California

New Honda Racing signing Davey Todd has suffered a broken collarbone following a training accident in California.

Todd has undergone surgery for the injury and is confident he will be fully fit in time for official testing.

The English rider and Ulster’s Glenn Irwin will lead Honda’s new-look international road racing team at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT this season. Todd will also ride the brand-new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade in the National Superstock 1000 Championship, with Irwin joining younger brother Andrew in the British Superbike class.

Todd revealed news of his injury on social media. Writing on Instagram, he said: “So just wanting to keep all you guys in the loop. I had a little spill out winter training in California and busted my collarbone.

“But on a positive note, had surgery by one of the best in the game, already on the mend and be as good as new in no time and fighting fit ready for testing. Big thanks to everybody who’s been a massive help so far!”