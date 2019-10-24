New-look Irish Motorbike Awards will benefit from combined sponsor boost

Next year’s new-look Irish Motorbike Awards will be jointly sponsored by Charles Hurst Motorcycles and Cornmarket Insurance.

The biggest night in Irish motorcycling will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Friday, January 17 2020, attracting many of the sport’s biggest names.

Five-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea is once again the overwhelming favourite to be crowned Irish Motorcyclist of the Year at the gala evening in Belfast.

Kawasaki star Rea, who will cap another memorable season at the final round of the championship this weekend at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar, said the annual gathering served as a fitting toast to the achievements of the country’s two-wheel exponents across all disciplines of the sport.

“I really look forward to the awards because it’s a real top-level event in Northern Ireland. I get to hang out with lots of my peers and also people from other disciplines, it’s a pretty cool night,” Rea said.

“Bringing all the big names in motorsport in Northern Ireland together, we can all sit in that one room and be really proud that we still keep motorcycling on the map here and fight at the world level.”

Charles Hurst is the leading motorcycle dealer in Belfast with a fantastic choice of different manufacturers, while Cornmarket is one of the most reputable insurance brokers in Northern Ireland.

Both companies are thrilled to be involved with the prestigious event and Awards ambassador Jeremy McWilliams, who is also a member of the judging panel, said their combined involvement was “great news”.

“It’s great news to be able to welcome these two iconic Northern Ireland companies as partners for the Irish Motorbike Awards,” said the former Grand Prix rider.

“Cornmarket are continuing their long-standing partnership and support for one of the most prestigious events in the motorcycling calendar, while Charles Hurst Motorcycles are adding their support to help make this another superb biking celebration.

“I am also proud to be a member of the judging panel and our job just gets tougher every year. We will recognise all our local winners after what has been another incredible season on both the local and international level,” added McWilliams, who will be in action this weekend at the Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt on the KMRF Kawasaki Supertwin.

“I really look forward to the awards because it’s a real top-level event in Northern Ireland. I get to hang out with lots of my peers and also people from other disciplines, it’s a pretty cool night.

“Bringing all the big names in motorsport in Northern Ireland together, we can all sit in that one room and be really proud that we still keep motorcycling on the map here and fight at the world level.”

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets can email tickets@bikeawards.co.uk or phone 07584 058810. All details are also on Twitter @BikeAwards and on the Irish Motorbike Awards Facebook page.