Next year's Ulster Grand Prix in doubt as Dundrod Club faces "major financial crisis"

The Ulster Grand Prix is facing a “major financial crisis” which has placed the future of the historic road race in serious jeopardy, it has been revealed.

Robert Graham, Chairman of Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club, said the event was in imminent danger of “disappearing from the road racing calendar”.

Poor weather blighted the main race day at the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod in August.

Mr. Graham said the race organisers have met with Jeffrey Donaldson MP and members of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council in an effort to rescue the prestigious race.

“The race organisers have met with local MP, Jeffrey Donaldson, alongside representatives of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council as we continue to seek a solution to the financial problems that would enable Northern Ireland’s most prestigious and historic motorcycle race to continue towards its 100th anniversary,” he said.

“It is clear though, that in the absence of significant financial support, the Ulster Grand Prix is in real and imminent danger of disappearing from the road racing calendar – an outcome that would be a major blow for motorcycle sport in Northern Ireland.”

A poor weather forecast for the main Saturday race day at the 97th UGP in August had a detrimental effect on crowd numbers at Dundrod, resulting in one of the lowest turnouts in recent memory.

England's Peter Hickman set a new world-record road racing lap of 136.415mph at the Ulster Grand Prix in August, where he won all seven races in an unprecedented feat at Dundrod.

England’s Peter Hickman lit up the event with a sensational performance in the opening Superbike race during race week, re-establishing the 7.4-mile course as the world’s fastest road race once more following a blistering 136.415mph lap record.

The Smiths Racing rider also went through the card, making history with seven wins from seven starts and equalling Ulster road racing legend Phillip McCallen’s 1996 record of five UGP victories in a day.

It was a spectacular feat, but there are now real doubts over whether or not Hickman and fellow road racing stars such as Northern Ireland’s Michael Dunlop and Lee Johnston will have the opportunity to compete at Dundrod in 2020.

A huge loss in admission revenue this year, compounded by “existing liabilities”, means the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club has been left financially crippled.

A statement issued by the organisers said officials had been trying to manage the situation over the past few months, adding that a “critical juncture” had now been reached.

Professional advice has been sought and a decision on whether or not the race will go ahead next summer is due in the next few weeks.

The statement said: “Professional advice has been sought and an urgent review is being carried out in respect of the viability of the event for 2020, together with the options available for dealing with the existing financial liabilities.

“Race organisers will consider the outcome of this review and a decision will be taken in the coming weeks as to the future of the Club and the Ulster Grand Prix.”

It is also understood that the Enniskillen Road Races will not take place next year.

Held for the first time in 2018, the event was a revival of the original Enniskillen meeting last held 66 years previously.

The Mid Antrim 150 is also absent from the calendar next season. The race was last run in 2016.