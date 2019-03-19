No change for Michael Dunlop as Isle of Man TT start numbers announced

Michael Dunlop will again start from number six at this year’s Isle of Man TT races as he bids to add to his haul of 18 victories around the Mountain Course.

The Ballymoney man, who will ride the Tyco BMW S1000RR in the Superbike and Senior races, will set off 10 seconds behind James Hillier (Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki) and ahead of Gary Johnson (Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki). Veteran Michael Rutter will star from number eight (Bathams Racing).

Smiths Racing BMW rider Peter Hickman has retained the number 10 plate.

In a change from last year, Superbike TT lap record holder Dean Harrison will carry the number two plate on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki as the Bradford man chases after Manx rider Conor Cummins, who will lead the field away down Glencrutchery Road from the number one spot on the Padgett’s Honda.

The returning John McGuinness will set off from number three on the factory Norton as the 23-time TT winner competes at the event for the first time since 2016.

McGuinness will be followed by Honda Racing’s Ian Hutchinson, who is back to full fitness this season after an injury-hit 2018 following his crash in the Senior race two years ago. New Honda signing David Johnson starts from number nine.

Lincolnshire's Gary Johnson (Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki) goes at number seven.

A total of 70 entries have been accepted for the 1000cc classes, from which there will be a maximum of 60 starters, while 73 entries have been confirmed for the Monster Energy Supersport Races for a maximum of 68 starting places.

The line-up is equally impressive in the Locate.im Sidecar class with reigning champions Ben and Tom Birchall set to go head-to-head with Dave Molyneux and Harry Payne, John Holden and Lee Cain and Tim Reeves and Mark Wilkes. With Conrad Harrison and Andy Winkle also on the grid, these five drivers have already won 29 TT races and stood on the podium some 77 times.

The Birchall brothers will lead the field away at number one, followed by Holden and Cain at number two and multiple World Champion Reeves and passenger Wilkes at number three.

Molyneux, who has switched to an LCR chassis for 2019 with new passenger Payne, starts slightly further back than normal at number seven – the same number he used when he took the first of his 17 TT race wins 30 years ago.