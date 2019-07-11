No 'life-threatening injuries' in Sidecar crash at Southern 100

None of the competitors involved in Wednesday evening’s opening Sidecar race at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened on the opening lap, with two Sidecars involved in the crash, causing a red flag. Racing was abandoned as the incident was dealt with.

A statement issued by the organisers said: ‘The Southern 100 MCRC, the organisers of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Southern 100 Road Races can confirm that as a result of an incident on the opening lap of the Sidecar race on Wednesday evening the race was red flagged.

‘The incident on the approach to Ballabeg Hairpin involved two Sidecars, one competitor was flown to Nobles Hospital by airmed, the other three were transferred to hospital by ambulance. None of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening. A further statement will be issued in due course.’