Phillip McCallen says the Revival Racing Motorcycle Club will “leave no stone unturned” as they continue to seek solutions for the return of the Ulster Grand Prix.

The historic road race at Dundrod was last held in 2019 and was most recently cancelled last year by the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club, after being tentatively pencilled in as a two-day event.

The Revival Club, with former multiple North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster GP race winner McCallen as its figurehead, has explored opportunities to run the legendary road race on several occasions in recent years.

However, these attempts have ultimately proven unsuccessful, but Portadown man McCallen – the co-organiser of this weekend’s GO Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt in Co Down – has reaffirmed his commitment to resurrecting the ‘Grand Prix’ in the future.

The Ulster Grand Prix was last held at the legendary Dundrod course in 2019. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

“We will continue to look for solutions to re-start the much loved Ulster Grand Prix in the near future, with possible assistance from other clubs and government financial support,” McCallen said.

“The UGP was one of the best, if not the best, motorcycle events bringing great racing, great fans, and economic benefits to Northern Ireland. No stone will be left unturned.”

The UGP – traditionally held in August – was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the 2019 meeting, it transpired that the event was in debt to the tune of almost £300,000.

The Dundrod Club entered a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) with its creditors in 2021, enabling a portion of the debts owed to be paid back over a fixed period.

Several riders, including Peter Hickman – who won a record seven races in 2019 and re-established Dundrod as the fastest road race in the world with a 136.415mph lap – were left out of pocket.

As part of a venture to save the Ulster GP and bolster the future of the NW200, the Revival Racing Motorcycle Club aimed to secure funding from the Northern Ireland Executive to take over the Dundrod race and bring motorcycling’s two biggest races under one umbrella.

A proposed £800,000 financial package was touted but fell at the final hurdle in 2022 after Tourism NI did not support the funding.