North West 200 beats off competition to win Event of Year accolade as race chief Mervyn Whyte praises 'team effort'

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 19th Jan 2025, 15:49 BST
Updated 19th Jan 2025, 15:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Briggs Equipment North West 200 came out on top to win the new Belfast Chauffeur Hire Event of the Year at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards.

The country’s biggest road race was up against the Classic Bike Festival Ireland, Cookstown 100, Armoy ‘Race of Legends’ and the Sunflower Trophy short circuit meeting at the annual gala bash.

Receiving the award, race boss Mervyn Whyte said it was a “huge honour”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is a huge honour and recognition for everyone who puts in so much work and effort to make the event happen each year and I want to thank every organisation and individual who supports us,” he said.

Mervyn Whyte with the Belfast Chauffeur Hire Event of the Year award after the North West 200 came out on top at the Irish Motorbike Awards.Mervyn Whyte with the Belfast Chauffeur Hire Event of the Year award after the North West 200 came out on top at the Irish Motorbike Awards.
Mervyn Whyte with the Belfast Chauffeur Hire Event of the Year award after the North West 200 came out on top at the Irish Motorbike Awards.

“Without the help and support we receive from our title sponsor, Briggs Equipment and all of our other loyal sponsors, from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Tourism NI and from each and every one of the hard-working volunteers, this would not be possible.

“There’s a lot of work involved in it and it’s an all-year-round event for us.

“We always try and produce the best event that we can; it’s not easy but we try our best and hopefully in 2025 we can put on as good an event as we had this past year.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 2025 North West 200 takes place around the famous 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course from May 7-10.

Last year, Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin – who won the Race of the Year award for his victory over Davey Todd in the final NW200 Superbike race – set a record of 11 straight Superbike wins.

Irwin later announced his retirement from road racing and will focus on the British Superbike Championship.

Related topics:Mervyn WhyteGlens Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice