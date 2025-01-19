Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Briggs Equipment North West 200 came out on top to win the new Belfast Chauffeur Hire Event of the Year at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards.

The country’s biggest road race was up against the Classic Bike Festival Ireland, Cookstown 100, Armoy ‘Race of Legends’ and the Sunflower Trophy short circuit meeting at the annual gala bash.

Receiving the award, race boss Mervyn Whyte said it was a “huge honour”.

“This is a huge honour and recognition for everyone who puts in so much work and effort to make the event happen each year and I want to thank every organisation and individual who supports us,” he said.

Mervyn Whyte with the Belfast Chauffeur Hire Event of the Year award after the North West 200 came out on top at the Irish Motorbike Awards.

“Without the help and support we receive from our title sponsor, Briggs Equipment and all of our other loyal sponsors, from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Tourism NI and from each and every one of the hard-working volunteers, this would not be possible.

“There’s a lot of work involved in it and it’s an all-year-round event for us.

“We always try and produce the best event that we can; it’s not easy but we try our best and hopefully in 2025 we can put on as good an event as we had this past year.”

The 2025 North West 200 takes place around the famous 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course from May 7-10.

Last year, Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin – who won the Race of the Year award for his victory over Davey Todd in the final NW200 Superbike race – set a record of 11 straight Superbike wins.