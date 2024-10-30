North West 200 race chief Mervyn Whyte says there will be no shortage of riders eager to step in and assume the Superbike mantle at the event following record-holder Glenn Irwin’s decision to quit road racing.

Ulsterman Irwin’s treble on the Hager PBM Ducati in the blue riband class at the ‘Triangle’ course in May extended his winning streak to 11 consecutive victories, overtaking the previous benchmark of nine Superbike wins held jointly by Joey Dunlop and Michael Rutter.

The 34-year-old British Superbike challenger announced his decision on social media on Sunday night, with Irwin recounting recent crashes at short circuit races that were outside of his control – including at Brands Hatch earlier this month caused by a blown oil cooler on his Ducati – which he admits would “take a miracle to survive” if they occurred at a road race.

With his young family uppermost in his mind, the Carrickfergus man said he took the decision to call it a day, with Irwin now set to concentrate solely on the British Superbike Championship in 2025.

Glenn Irwin celebrates with the fans after winning his final Superbike race at the North West 200 in May to set a record of 11 successive victories in the class

“I am a father of three children and a partner of Laura and we have just bought our dream home,” Irwin said.

“I have always felt in control but, having had the exposure of the big crashes I have had, caused by unforeseen circumstances, made me realise that riding with the best intentions isn’t always enough.

“We started this journey as a family of two and we leave it at the top as a family of five, something I am forever grateful for.”

Paying tribute to Irwin, who made his NW200 debut in 2015, Whyte said his record of 11 Superbike victories in a row “may never be beaten”.

Glenn Irwin is congratulated by Race Director Mervyn Whyte after winning the feature North West 200 Superbike race in 2016

“The talent he has is second to none and for a guy to be able to come to the North West, particularly from short circuit racing in BSB, and go straight into the North West and win 11 Superbike races is just incredible,” said Whyte.

“There’s very few guys who could ever do that in the history of the North West 200 and it will take a long time before that record is ever beaten, if it’s ever beaten.

“There’s no doubt it’s sad to see him go but as I keep saying, I totally respect his views and he has my 100 per cent backing.

“We’re grateful for the time that he spent at the North West 200 and he brought so much to the party. There will be somebody who will come along because in life nothing stays the same, so there will be someone else who will step in there and take over the mantle.