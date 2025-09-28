The dates of the 2026 North West 200 are due to be officially announced soon with race chief Mervyn Whyte revealing he has been inundated with enquiries regarding race week for Northern Ireland’s premier motorcycle race.

Traditionally held in May, the north coast road races draw crowds in excess of 100,000 to the Portrush-Portstewart-Coleraine ‘Triangle’ every year.

One of the most eagerly anticipated events on the Northern Ireland sporting calendar, the North West 200 attracts the best road racers in the world, with Ulsterman Michael Dunlop claiming a popular treble at his home race this year.

Fellow Northern Ireland rider Paul Jordan won his first race at the event with victory in the second Supertwin race, while England’s Davey Todd was a hat-trick winner, including sealing a coveted victory in the feature NW200 Superbike race.

Michael Dunlop was a treble winner at the 2024 North West 200. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

The evergreen Richard Cooper toasted a double, winning the Supertwin opener on Ryan Farquhar’s Kawasaki and the second Supersport race for Northern Ireland team owner Alistair Russell on the BPE Yamaha R6.

Limavady man Whyte, who first became involved with the North West 200 as a marshal in 1973, said: “We have our dates applied for and we’re ready to announce our dates very soon.

“We’ve had a huge number of enquiries from people who are eager to know when it’s taking place in 2026.

“We’re looking ahead to next year and hopefully we’ll have another good year, like we’ve had for the past couple of years.”